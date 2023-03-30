Watch: ARG goalkeeper's insane ‘longest goal in history’ becomes Guinness World Record contender but there's a twist

Argentine goalkeeper Leandro Requena's ambitious attempt to initiate a counterattack paid his side rich dividends as the CD Cobresal star ended up netting a stunning 101-meter goal. The Argentine goalkeeper scored an insane long-range goal during CD Cobresal's match against Colo-Colo in the Chilean Primera Division earlier this month. Requena, who netted the third goal for his side from a goal kick, is all set the create a Guinness World Record for the longest-range goal in the history of the beautiful game. Leaving the entire football fraternity in disbelief, the Argentine super-stopper got on the scoresheet through his goal kick(Twitter @TNTSportsCL)

Requena took a routine goal kick when his side was already enjoying a healthy 2-0 lead over Colo-Colo in the 77th minute. Leaving the entire football fraternity in disbelief, the Argentine super-stopper got on the scoresheet through his goal kick. Requena's outrageous goal kick outsmarted Colo-Colo goalkeeper Brayan Cortes, who was stationed outside his penalty area. Leaving the goalkeeper dumbfounded, the ball took a wicked bounce over his head and the Colo-Colo goalkeeper was unsuccessful in sparing his blushes.

According to TNT Sports Chile, the stunning goal was netted from an estimated distance of 101 meters. If the strike receives formal approval from Guinness World Records, then Requena will break the world record for the longest-range goal in the history of football. “I asked Juan Silva, the club’s manager, if the request for the record application was really going to be made and he told me ‘obviously yes,’” Requena told Radio Bio Bio. “So now we are waiting for what is needed to verify what the distance really was. [Silva] did tell me that the ANFP [Chilean Football Federation] called him to check the measurements of the field,” he added.

It should be noted that according to the international governing body of association football (FIFA), the size of a professional football pitch should be 105 meters by 68 meters. “If so, since the area is five meters, it would be logically over 100,” Requena added. According to multiple reports, it has been learned that Guinness World Records are yet to receive an application for Requena's wonder strike. Tom King, the current world record holder, had netted the goal from a distance of 96.01 meters during England’s fourth-tier game between Newport County and Cheltenham Town.

