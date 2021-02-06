Leicester's Vardy available for Wolves trip
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy is available for Sunday's Premier League trip to face Wolverhampton Wanderers after recovering from a hernia operation but manager Brendan Rodgers said the forward will not be rushed back into action.
Vardy, 34, is Leicester's top scorer with 13 goals in all competitions but has missed their last three league games after having surgery in January.
"Jamie will be available for the game. It was just about trying to fit the operation in at the right time," Rodgers told reporters.
"We had a good idea of the recovery time but Jamie is naturally very fit and has recovered very well.
"He is so important to us but the beauty of it is we don't need to rush him back. Just to have him available, whether he starts or comes off the bench, is a huge boost for us."
Wilfred Ndidi is a doubt for Sunday's game while Wes Morgan, Dennis Praet, Wesley Fofana and Timothy Castagne have all been ruled out.
Leicester are third in the league with 42 points, five behind leaders Manchester City, who have played a game less.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
