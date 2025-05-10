‘Leo is a competitive beast…’: Inter Miami manager addresses Lionel Messi's frustrations after recent results

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano addressed Lionel Messi's growing frustrations after his team's recent results didn't go well. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner looked frustrated after Miami's hat-trick of defeats before their 4-1 home victory against the NY Red Bulls. Messi did score in the Herons' win, but he didn't look impressed before the game with his team's past results. Inter Miami were eliminated 3-1 by Vancouver in the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup last month, which left Messi agitated. Messi scored in Miami's victory against the NY Red Bulls, as did Luis Suarez, breaking droughts of four games across all competitions without goals for the two football legends. Lionel Messi looked frustrated after Inter Miami's recent results.(Getty Images via AFP)

They also dropped to fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 21 points. They next face Minnesota United on Saturday.

Ahead of the clash, Mascherano, who has played with Messi with Argentina and Barcelona, talked about how demanding the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is.

"Leo is a competitive beast - it’s normal," Mascherano said. "Those of us who’ve known him for a long time understand how demanding he is, not only with himself but also with those around him."

The Miami manager also suggested that the club might make some strong signings to strengthen their squad for the FIFA Club World Cup.

"I think we need to focus on bringing in someone who truly strengthens us as a team. And yes, I’m exploring options," he said.

Mascherano pointed toward reinforcing The Herons' offense, saying "Well, to be more precise, the club is evaluating options - especially in the attacking front."

Miami can narrow its focus to league play over the next few weeks and try to continue making up ground in the standings coming off a 4-1 win over the New York Red Bulls last Saturday.

"We're going to fight for the top spots in the Eastern Conference, and then we'll see what comes (over the summer) with the Club World Cup and the Leagues Cup. But right now, the most important game is the next one," Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said this week.