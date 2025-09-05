Lionel Messi drops goalkeeper, defender on ground with chip, adds tap-in to net brace in likely Argentina home farewell

Lionel Messi scored a brilliant brace against Venezuela on Friday, which could be potentially his last match with Argentina at home. 38-year-old Messi showed no signs of slowing down in Argentina's FIFA World Cup qualifier and chipped it over Venezuela's goalkeeper to open the scoring in the first half, giving his team a big advantage. Lionel Messi scored a stunning brace for Argentina.(AP Image)

It was an emotional game for Messi, and the fans turned up in big numbers to give a fitting tribute to arguably the greatest player of all time. Messi was also moved to tears during the warm-up with the reception he got from the fans. However, when he entered the ground, it was just usual business for him, and he worked his magic once again to net a brace to help Argentina register a comprehensive 3-0 win in potentially his final match with them at home.

In the 39th minute of the game, Julian Alvarez put a through ball to Messi inside the box, and the eight-time Ballon d'Or chipped it over the goalkeeper to score another memorable goal in the Argentine jersey. It was yet another picture-perfect strike, with both the goalkeeper and defender left on the ground after a failed attempt to stop the effort from the game’s most decorated footballer.

Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez doubled the lead in the 76th minute to stamp Argentina's authority in the game.

Messi once again put his name in the scoresheet four minutes later with a first-touch tap-in front of goal after Thiago Almada served him the ball on a golden platter in front.

Reigning champions Argentina, led by Messi—widely regarded as the greatest ever—have already booked their place alongside Brazil and Ecuador. The 38-year-old played potentially his final game with Argentina at home.

Ahead of the clash at Estadio Monumental, Messi acknowledged the emotions attached, revealing his family would be present to share the special moment.

“It will be a very special match for me because it’s the last qualifier. That’s why my whole family will be there with me," Messi said after the Leagues Cup final with Inter Miami.