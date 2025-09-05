Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lionel Messi drops goalkeeper, defender on ground with chip, adds tap-in to net brace in likely Argentina home farewell

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 05, 2025 08:12 am IST

Lionel Messi worked his magic once again to net a brace to help Argentina register a comprehensive 3-0 win in potentially his final match with them at home.

Lionel Messi scored a brilliant brace against Venezuela on Friday, which could be potentially his last match with Argentina at home. 38-year-old Messi showed no signs of slowing down in Argentina's FIFA World Cup qualifier and chipped it over Venezuela's goalkeeper to open the scoring in the first half, giving his team a big advantage.

Lionel Messi scored a stunning brace for Argentina.(AP Image)
Lionel Messi scored a stunning brace for Argentina.(AP Image)

It was an emotional game for Messi, and the fans turned up in big numbers to give a fitting tribute to arguably the greatest player of all time. Messi was also moved to tears during the warm-up with the reception he got from the fans. However, when he entered the ground, it was just usual business for him, and he worked his magic once again to net a brace to help Argentina register a comprehensive 3-0 win in potentially his final match with them at home.

In the 39th minute of the game, Julian Alvarez put a through ball to Messi inside the box, and the eight-time Ballon d'Or chipped it over the goalkeeper to score another memorable goal in the Argentine jersey. It was yet another picture-perfect strike, with both the goalkeeper and defender left on the ground after a failed attempt to stop the effort from the game’s most decorated footballer.

Meanwhile, Lautaro Martinez doubled the lead in the 76th minute to stamp Argentina's authority in the game.

Messi once again put his name in the scoresheet four minutes later with a first-touch tap-in front of goal after Thiago Almada served him the ball on a golden platter in front.

Reigning champions Argentina, led by Messi—widely regarded as the greatest ever—have already booked their place alongside Brazil and Ecuador. The 38-year-old played potentially his final game with Argentina at home.

Ahead of the clash at Estadio Monumental, Messi acknowledged the emotions attached, revealing his family would be present to share the special moment.

“It will be a very special match for me because it’s the last qualifier. That’s why my whole family will be there with me," Messi said after the Leagues Cup final with Inter Miami.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Lionel Messi drops goalkeeper, defender on ground with chip, adds tap-in to net brace in likely Argentina home farewell
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On