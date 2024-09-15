Lionel Messi returns from injury with sensational brace, assists Luis Suarez in 3-1 win for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi finally returned to action on Sunday, and made an instant impact as Inter Miami sealed a 3-1 win vs Philadelphia Union. Messi hadn't appeared for Miami since June 1, having sustained an ankle injury during Argentina's victorious Copa America final on July 14. Lionel Messi was in hot form, as he scored a brace in his return from injury.

The Argentine returned to training three weeks ago, and his return is good news for both country and club.

Mikael Uhre opened the scoring for Philadelphia in the second minute. But Miami made a comeback, with Messi getting a brace. In the 26th-minute, Luis Suarez sent a short pass to Messi, who went past a defender and entered the box, shooting it inside the left post to make it 1-1.

Four minutes later, Messi got a cross inside the box, and scored past the goalkeeper with a shot from 15 yards to make it 2-1.

In the second half, Philadelphia pressed hard to find an equaliser, but then in stoppage time, Messi found Suarez, who scored from 18 yards for a 3-1 win.

Speaking ahead of the match, Messi said, "A little bit tired because of the heat and humidity of Miami but I wanted to return so much after such a long time away."

"I started training with the group and began to feel better."

Meanwhile, Miami head coach Tata Martino said, "What he did was more typical than other things that happened tonight. I am happy that he finished the game and completed the 90 minutes. He felt fine."

Considered by many to be the greatest-ever player in history, Messi has a record eight Ballon d'Or awards, a record six European Golden Shoes, and he was also named as the world's best player for a record eight times by FIFA. The 37-year-old is the most decorated player in the history of professional football, with 44 team trophies.