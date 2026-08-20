Lionel Messi scores emotional first goal since father’s death, points to sky in poignant celebration for Inter Miami

The 39-year-old had earlier paid tribute to Jorge, describing him as his father, friend and representative and admitting that he did not know how to continue without him.

The Argentine legend, who returned to action last week, scored in the 26th minute at Subaru Park after shaking off his marker and curling a left-footed effort into the net. He immediately pointed to the sky in an emotional celebration.

Messi's father, Jorge, died aged 68 on August 8 in Rosario, Argentina. He was also his son's longtime representative.

Lionel Messi scored an emotional goal and provided an assist as Inter Miami drew 2-2 against Philadelphia Union on Thursday. It was his first goal since the death of his father, Jorge, earlier this month.

The goal was Messi's 922nd in his career, his 70th in Major League Soccer (MLS) and his 13th of the season. It moved him to within one goal of Dallas striker Petar Musa in the race for the Golden Boot, which Messi won last season. He also has nine assists in 17 MLS appearances this season.

It was also Messi's first goal since his 83rd-minute strike against Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

Messi's strike put Inter Miami 2-1 ahead before half-time. Earlier, his cross was headed into the path of forward Dániel Pintér by Luis Suárez, with Pintér finishing to give Miami the lead in the 21st minute. Philadelphia responded through Indiana Vassilev, who levelled with a volley.

The Union restored parity in the 58th minute when 18-year-old defender Neil Pierre headed home his third goal in five games this season. Cavan Sullivan was credited with the assist on Vassilev's goal.

Four minutes later, Philadelphia thought they had taken the lead when forward Milan Iloski found the net, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Miami went into the game looking to snap a three-match losing streak after defeats to a pair of Mexican clubs in the Leagues Cup. The draw extended their winless run but Messi provided the standout moments on his third appearance since returning from Argentina following his father's funeral.

He came on as a substitute in the August 12 loss to Leon, playing 45 minutes. He then started in the 4-1 defeat to Nashville, playing the full 90 minutes, missing a penalty, hitting the post twice and assisting Telasco Segovia's goal.