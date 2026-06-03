Lionel Messi trains alone as Argentina begin World Cup preparation, hamstring score keeps champions cautious

Lionel Messi trained separately from the main Argentina group during the defending champions’ first World Cup practice session in the United States, keeping his fitness under the spotlight less than two weeks before their tournament opener. Lionel Messi for Argentina. (X images)

As per Reuters, Messi worked on “specific exercises” at Argentina’s base camp in Kansas City, where Lionel Scaloni’s squad began their pre-tournament preparations on Monday. The 38-year-old Inter Miami captain has been managing muscle fatigue in his left hamstring since May 24, but he is still expected to be available for Argentina’s World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16.

Messi follows individual workload in Argentina camp The concern around Lionel Messi began during Inter Miami’s 6-4 Major League Soccer win over Philadelphia Union, when he left the field in the 73rd minute after grabbing the back of his thigh following a free kick. The sight immediately raised concern because of the timing, with Argentina only weeks away from beginning their World Cup title defence.

Inter Miami later confirmed the nature of the problem, saying, “After undergoing further medical tests this Monday, the initial diagnosis indicates an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.”

The club also added, “The timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress.”

Argentina have so far avoided panic around Messi’s condition. The national team’s latest update suggested that he is not the only player on a controlled programme and that the medical staff are managing minor issues inside the squad.

“The players who are suffering from niggles and injuries continue to work with the physiotherapy team on specific exercises on the pitch and are making good progress,” Argentina’s Football Association said.

Messi’s separate training does not currently appear to be a major setback, but Argentina’s caution is understandable. At 38, he remains the emotional and technical centre of the side that won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He is also preparing for what could be his sixth World Cup appearance, an extraordinary late-career milestone for a player who has already won the Ballon d’Or eight times.

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Messi has scored 116 goals in 198 appearances for Argentina and remains their all-time leading scorer and most-capped player. His availability will shape not only Scaloni’s tactical planning but also Argentina’s wider mood before the tournament.

Argentina will play their final warm-up match against Iceland on June 9 in Auburn, Alabama, before opening their World Cup campaign against Algeria in Kansas City on June 16. That gives Messi another week to build match fitness and move from an individual workload back into fuller team training.

Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos had earlier tried to play down the issue, saying Messi appeared fatigued after playing on a “heavy” pitch. Still, Argentina are unlikely to take unnecessary risks with their captain before the matches that matter.

For now, the message from the Argentina camp is one of caution rather than alarm. Messi is not fully integrated into team training yet, but the official update says the injured players are making progress. For the defending champions, that is the only update that matters before their World Cup defence truly begins.