Liverpool defeat West Ham to inch closer to Premier League title; Wolves add to Spurs woe

Liverpool are within touching distance of the Premier League title after Virgil van Dijk sealed a dramatic 2-1 win against West Ham, while Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou suffered more misery in a 4-2 defeat at Wolves on Sunday. Liverpool are within touching distance of the Premier League title(AFP)

Luis Diaz's second-half strike at Anfield was cancelled out by Andrew Robertson's late own goal, but Van Dijk headed Liverpool's winner in the closing moments.

Arne Slot's side are 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with just six games left.

They will be crowned champions if Arsenal lose at Ipswich and the Reds win at Leicester, with both games taking place on April 20.

Even if Liverpool don't seal the title then, it is only a matter of time before they clinch a record-equalling 20th English crown.

After losing for only the second time in the league this season last weekend when Fulham beat them 3-2 at Craven Cottage, Liverpool got back on track in thrilling fashion.

In the 18th minute, Mohamed Salah sprinted away on the halfway line, accelerating towards the West Ham area and caressing a perfectly weighted pass to Diaz, who had the simple task of slotting home from six yards.

Liverpool were on a disappointing run of three defeats from their previous four games in all competitions.

That blip cost them in the League Cup final against Newcastle and led to their elimination from the Champions League last 16 against Paris Saint-Germain.

When Van Dijk made a hash of clearing Aaron Wan-Bissaka's cross in the 86th minute, deflecting it into his own net off Robertson, it seemed as though Liverpool's wobble would continue.

But Reds captain Van Dijk made amends three minutes later, rising highest to head in Alexis Mac Allister's corner as Liverpool closed in on a first Premier League title since 2020.

Needing just six points from their remaining matches, the countdown is on for Slot to cap his maiden season with a memorable triumph.

Postecoglou woe

In the midst of a dismal domestic season, Tottenham hit a new low at Molineux as Wolves virtually sealed their survival with a vibrant victory.

Wolves took the lead in the second minute when Rayan Ait-Nouri volleyed from the edge of the area.

Tottenham conceded a second goal in calamitous fashion in the 38th minute as keeper Guglielmo Vicario pushed a cross into Djed Spence's face and the ball bounced off his team-mate into the net.

Mathys Tel converted Brennan Johnson's 59th-minute cross to give Tottenham hope, but five minutes later Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen tapped in after Cristian Romero was robbed by Ait-Nouri.

Richarlison bundled home for Tottenham in the 85th minute, only for Matheus Cunha to net a minute later after Lucas Bergvall carelessly lost possession.

Tottenham are languishing in 15th place -- which would equal their worst finish since 1993-94 -- after a wretched display that heaped further pressure on Postecoglou.

The Australian's last hope to save his job amid mounting talk that he faces the sack lies with the Europa League.

Tottenham travel to Eintracht Frankfurt for the quarter-final second leg on Thursday after being held to a 1-1 draw by the German team in midweek.

Wolves are 14 points clear of third-bottom Ipswich, who look destined for relegation despite holding Chelsea to a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Julio Enciso put Ipswich ahead in the 19th minute with his first goal for the club from Ben Johnson's pass.

Johnson doubled Ipswich's advantage in the 31st minute with a header from Enciso's cross.

But Axel Tuanzebe turned Noni Madueke's cross into his own net 20 seconds after the interval.

Booed by fans when he came on as a substitute, Jadon Sancho rescued Chelsea in the 79th minute as he curled into the top corner before celebrating by pointing at his name on the back of his shirt.

Chelsea are up to fifth place, but Newcastle would knock them out of the final Champions League qualification berth if they beat Manchester United at St James' Park later on Sunday.