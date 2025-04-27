Liverpool parade: Will Jurgen Klopp be at Premier League trophy celebration? Date and potential route

Liverpool won the Premier League title after beating Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday. With the win, the Merseyside club has equalled Manchester United's record for 20 Premier League titles. Now, Arne Slot and co will hold a trophy parade, celebrating with fans in the streets. Jurgen Klopp will join Liverpool for their Premier League parade(REUTERS)

On Sunday, Dominic Solanke put Tottenham in front before Liverpool got back with strikes from Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, and Cody Gapko before halftime. Mohamed Salah added one more goal, and Destiny Udogie's own goal took Liverpool to 5-1.

The 20-time champions only needed a point to be confirmed champions in front of their home fans.

When and where will Liverpool hold their Champions Parade?

The Premier League parade will be held in Liverpool on Monday, May 26, which is a bank holiday. At the moment, it is not clear when the parade will start. Back in 2022, it began at 4 PM local time.

Will Jurgen Klopp be at the parade?

Klopp left Liverpool last year, after leading the Reds for nine successful years. The former boss and 2020 Premier League champion said that he plans to attend the parade. The German manager will be at the LFC Foundation's annual gala dinner on Friday, May 23, and is likely to join players and fans at Anfield for Liverpool's final game of the season against Crystal Palace.

Back in March, he said: "Yes, the plan is [to be there for the celebrations] but not on the bus. I will be there where the people are. That’s the idea, but we will see. I will be there for the last game. I didn’t want to go earlier to be honest because I didn’t want to jinx it! They win all the time and I’m the first time in the stadium and they lose! So, I’ll go there when it’s decided."

Liverpool parade's potential route

Details have not been disclosed yet. In 2019 and 2022, the celebrations started at Allerton Maze in south Liverpool, before getting to Queens Drive, Mill Bank, West Derby Road, Islington, Leeds Street and The Strand. The parade concluded at Blundell Street.