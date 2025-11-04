Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming UCL: When and where to watch UEFA Champions League match online and on TV

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming UCL: Real Madrid are gearing up to face Liverpool at Anfield as they look to extend their dominant run of form. Xabi Alonso's side has shown no signs of slowing down, a statement they underlined with their emphatic triumph over Barcelona in last month’s El Clasico. The Lost Blancos lost to Liverpool last season at Anfield and look to take their revenge at the same venue to prove their supremacy over the Premier League giants. Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming UCL: Check details(REUTERS)

Trent Alexander-Arnold also returned to Anfield, and it will be interesting to see how the home fans welcome him, while Arne Slot suggested that it will be a hearty one. Alexander-Arnold has not featured in Madrid's last two matches since recovering from a hamstring injury. But Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said they've spoken about returning to former clubs.

Meanwhile, Slot confirmed that Alexander Isak will miss the upcoming clash due to a groin injury and remains doubtful for Sunday’s crucial fixture against Manchester City.

All eyes will once again be on Kylian Mbappe, who has been in unstoppable goal-scoring form this season, leading Madrid’s charge across competitions. However, Vinicius Junior will also draw significant attention, not just for his flair on the pitch but due to his recent friction with manager Xabi Alonso that has sparked headlines in Spain.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

When will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League take place?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League will take place on Wednesday (November 5), and will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Where will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League take place?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League will be held at Anfield Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League?

The live telecast of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League will be available to watch on the Sony Sports network on TV

How to watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League will be live-streamed on SonyLIV in India.