 Luis Enrique takes dig at Kylian Mbappe over Real Madrid move
Luis Enrique takes dig at Kylian Mbappe over Real Madrid move, says PSG 'will have better team' next season

Luis Enrique takes dig at Kylian Mbappe over Real Madrid move, says PSG ‘will have better team’ next season

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 01, 2024 01:30 PM IST

PSG always knew that Kylian Mbappe would depart one day, and began rebuilding last summer.

Kylian Mbappe will be departing PSG after the ongoing season, and it will mark an end to an era, which saw stars like Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar and David Beckham come and go. What makes it worse for PSG is that Mbappe will be departing as a free agent, and is expected to join La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe with Luis Enrique.(AFP)
PSG star Kylian Mbappe with Luis Enrique.(AFP)

Mbappe was recently invited for dinner by French president Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, and was also joined by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. There were many other famous sports personalities present too. Mbappe was reportedly asked about the prospect of joining Madrid, to which he denied that a deal had been finalised.

Also Read | Suspended Cristiano Ronaldo gets emotional as Al Nassr fans show support in heartwarming gesture, video goes viral

Despite that, it is obvious that Mbappe will be departing PSG after this season, and will be looking to clinch UCL glory somewhere else.

Speaking to reporters in a press conference, PSG manager Luis Enrique made a huge statement, in what could also be an attack towards Mbappe. "I know that if everything goes well, next season, we will have a better team from all perspectives: offensively, defensively, tactically. I have no doubt about it," he said.

PSG always knew that Mbappe would depart one day, and began rebuilding last summer. Badley Barcola, Lee Kang-in and Manuel Ugarte. They also roped in Ousmane Dembele and Lucas Hernandez. The French side are also being linked to AC Milan's Rafael Leao and out-of-form Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

It is also being reported that Mbappe's mother and his entourage were spotted in Madrid and were house hunting. PSG initially signed Mbappe on loan, with a mandatory purchase option of 180 million Euros in 2017. Two years ago, a phone call from Macron helped persuade Mbappe to remain in France amid interest from Madrid. He signed a new two-year deal, but then didn't take up the option to extend for an extra year.

