Luis Suarez enchanted by Lionel Messi's World Cup brilliance: 'Words can't do him justice'

Lionel Messi gets fans on the edge of their seats. There is always the expectation of imminent magic; of trickery and skill and entertainment; of memories, golden, core memories being made to last a lifetime; and of thankfulness, a divine gratitude for being able to witness a living legend still scaling new peaks. Luis Suarez pays glowing tribute to Lionel Messi's World Cup brilliance (Reuters Images)

Messi has a way of leaving fans speechless. Except it’s not just fans, but teammates too. Long-time friend and teammate Luis Suarez is the latest to bear that reaction.

"Words can't do him justice as a player or as a spectator," said Suarez of Messi. "For me, as a friend who knows him well, seeing him happy and enjoying the World Cup is the best thing ever."

He kicked off his sixth FIFA World Cup with a sublime hat-trick against Algeria, and followed it up with a brace against Austria. Class is permanent, and Messi has been oozing it this tournament for Argentina. Suarez added, “It's a pleasure to watch him play. I love it. To see him happy, to see him enjoying his World Cup with his national team, surrounded by people who support him and stand by him.”

For the longest time, the legendary Argentine’s career was often underlined by his lack of titles with his national team. The national team was a source of great consternation and heartbreak for Messi, who even retired from international football after consecutive Copa America final heartbreaks against Chile in 2015 and 2016. At the time, he said, "I tried my hardest. It's been four finals, and I was not able to win. I tried everything possible. It hurts me more than anyone, but it is evident that this is not for me. I want more than anyone to win a title with the national team, but unfortunately, it did not happen."

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Lionel Messi eyes back-to-back World Cups Now, he is enjoying a third-act encore glittering with a burgeoning trophy haul — two Copa Americas in 2021 and 2024, an intercontinental Finalissima in 2023, and the biggest prize of them all — the World Cup in Qatar in 2022. This summer, he is four years older, slightly rustier, but hungry as ever. This is his last dance, and teammate Lautaro Martinez recognises that a golden era of history is fast approaching.

"He stands alone at the top. I'm at a loss for words -- I just feel an overwhelming sense of joy that he's here and that he's Argentinian. We have to appreciate it. "We must never let him fall, especially right now. There are no words -- all that's left is to enjoy him."