Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores their third goal from a free-kick.(Pool via REUTERS)
Man United compounds Liverpool's woes with victory in FA Cup

  • Bruno Fernandes bent in a free kick in the 78th minute to send United into the fifth round with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:57 AM IST

A scream from Andy Robertson was a forlorn attempt to distract Mason Greenwood beginning Manchester United's comeback. The defender won't be the only one shrieking at Liverpool after going out of the FA Cup.

Not that everything went wrong for Liverpool, with Mohamed Salah scoring twice. The Liverpool striker's opener was canceled out by Greenwood and he leveled after Marcus Rashford put United in front. But Bruno Fernandes bent in a free kick in the 78th minute to send United into the fifth round with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.

Losing compounded a miserable 70 hours that also saw Liverpool beaten at home by Burnley on Thursday in a further blow to its title defense. It was a 0-0 draw with United a week ago that helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side stay top of the standings in the pursuit of the team's first Premier League title since 2013.

“We have to sort it together and that’s what we will do,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said.

The excitement lacking in the Anfield league encounter was on show a week later at a freezing and fan-free Old Trafford with the highest scoring match between these fiercest of English rivals since 2010.

United was joined by Chelsea, Everton, Leicester and Burnley on Sunday in advancing to the round of 16 where it will play West Ham next month.

“We gradually layer by layer are getting better and better and winning tight games,” Solskjaer said. "So the morale and the confidence of course is very good.”

Liverpool has gone 483 minutes without a league goal but remembered where the net is in the cup. Roberto Firmino thread a pass to Salah who lifted a shot over Dean Henderson from close range in the 18th minute.

But the lead lasted only six minutes. Paul Pogba’s tackle gained possession, Donny van de Beek released Rashford on the left flank by the halfway line and a diagonal pass landed perfectly at the feet of Greenwood, who withstood the yelling of Robertson to maintain his composure to score.

The favor was returned three minutes into the second half.

Greenwood played in Rashford through the center and and the striker placed the ball in bottom corner for his 15th goal in all competitions this season.

But United was made to pay for its slackness.

A sideways pass from Edinson Cavani was too casual and was intercepted by James Milner. After passing to Firmino on the left of the penalty area, Milner was inside the box as the return pass came across. But Milner’s stepover let the ball roll through to Salah who squeezed a shot through Henderson’s legs.

The introduction of Fernandes was transformative — as so often since he arrived a year ago. Presented with a chance to grab a winner from a free kick, the Portugal midfielder seized it, bending the ball around the wall into the net.

“Yesterday, he was told that he wasn’t playing so he stayed out practicing for half an hour to 45 minutes,” Solskjaer said. "But it worked and it paid off.”

CHELSEA ADVANCES

In snowy conditions at Stamford Bridge, Tammy Abraham scored a hat trick as Chelsea beat Luton 3-1 — the first two coming in a seven-minute span in the first half.

There was a rare start these days for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga but familiar error, which allowed Jordan Clark's shot to go through him. But Abraham struck again in the 74th minute.

Not even a cup game could help Timo Werner find the net again. The German missed a late penalty to leave him with only one goal in two months, which came in the previous round.

Only the cup run is going well for Chelsea at the start of 2021, with Frank Lampard's side losing five of its last eight Premier League games.

LEICESTER COMEBACK

Leicester staged a second-half comeback to beat Brentford 3-1 after conceding after six minutes from Mads Bech Sørensen.

James Maddison teed up Cengiz Under to equalize and Youri Tielemans put Leicester ahead from a penalty after being tripped. Maddison tapped in a rebound to seal the win.

BURNLEY ADVANCES

Jay Rodriguez struck twice for Burnley in a 3-0 win at Fulham — the 31-year-old striker's first goals since July. Rodriguez turned provider for Kevin Long for the third.

EVERTON THROUGH

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal in 50 days after returning from injury to set Everton on its way to a 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday. Corners from James Rodriguez were headed in by Richarlison and Yerry Mina in the second half.

File photo of a La Liga game.(REUTERS)
Liga officials discuss potential protocols for vaccines distribution among clubs

By Karan Prashant Saxena
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:54 AM IST
  • LaLiga officials discuss potential protocols for vaccines distribution among clubs
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores their third goal from a free-kick.(Pool via REUTERS)
Man United compounds Liverpool's woes with victory in FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:57 AM IST
  • Bruno Fernandes bent in a free kick in the 78th minute to send United into the fifth round with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Chelsea v Luton Town - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 24, 2021 Chelsea's Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring their third goal and completing his hat-trick with teammates Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley(Action Images via Reuters)
Abraham's hattrick sends Chelsea through in FA Cup

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:57 PM IST
The striker took his tally on the season to 11 by netting twice in seven first-half minutes. Jordan Clark profited from the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga's latest goalkeeping error to reduce the deficit to 2-1 on the half-hour before Abraham struck again in the 74th minute.
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil(REUTERS)
Ozil says he leaves Arsenal for Fenerbahce with no grudges

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Ozil said goodbye to his Arsenal teammates a week ago and his move to Turkey has now been wrapped up.
Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC(ISL)
Hyderabad FC split points with Jamshedpur FC with goal-less draw

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Hyderabad FC split points with Jamshedpur FC with goal-less draw
Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, left, holds off Newcastle's Callum Wilson.(AP)
Villa climb into top 10 of EPL after beating Newcastle 2-0

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Club-record signing Ollie Watkins scored for the first time in 10 matches to set Villa on its way to all three points with a 13th-minute strike, before Bertrand Traore doubled the lead shortly before halftime on Saturday.
Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid - Estadio Mendizorroza, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - January 23, 2021 Deportivo Alaves' Joselu scores their first goal REUTERS/Vincent West(REUTERS)
Hazard shines for Madrid without Zidane; En-Nesyri hat trick

AP, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Hazard grazed a long pass to redirect the ball to Benzema, who doubled the lead for Madrid in the 41st after Casemiro had headed in the 15th-minute opener on Saturday.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.(Pool via REUTERS)
Klopp says Burnley shock can spark Liverpool turnaround

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:10 AM IST
Liverpool are fourth with 34 points at the halfway stage of the league campaign, six points behind leaders Manchester United whom they face later on Sunday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Real Madrid's Eden Hazard.(REUTERS)
Lively Hazard on way back to form but needs more confidence

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Making only his fifth start of the campaign after three spells out with injuries or illness, Hazard notched Madrid's third goal before halftime, expertly controlling a Toni Kroos pass before producing a confident finish.
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp walks dejected following the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley in Liverpool.(AP)
Ahead of United tie, Liverpool left red in the face

By Bhargab Sarmah
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:37 AM IST
  • Ashley Barnes’ 83rd minute penalty ended the Reds’ 68-match unbeaten run at home in the Premier League that stretched back to April, 2017.
Kerala vs Goa(ISL)
Playing with 10 men, Goa hold on for a point against Kerala

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:47 PM IST
Goa were reduced to 10 men in the second half after Ivan Gonzalez received marching orders following two yellow cards within a span of seconds.
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe (REUTERS)
Mbappe's PSG future uncertain as he hesitates over new deal

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:12 PM IST
After his brace in the 4-0 win against Montpellier took him to 14 goals — and 106 overall for PSG — the 22-year-old Mbappe said he has yet to decide whether to sign a new deal.
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli shoots towards goal, during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Southampton and Arsenal, at St. Mary's Stadium, in Southampton, England, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021.(AP)
Holders Arsenal knocked out of FA Cup at Southampton

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:00 PM IST
The Gunners' defence of the trophy they won by beating Chelsea last August ended with something of a whimper as Mikel Arteta's side struggled with repeatedly sloppy defending.
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - Nuevo Arcangel, Cordoba, Spain - January 13, 2021 Real Sociedad's Willian Jose reacts after missing a penalty during the penalty shootout REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Files(REUTERS)
Wolves sign striker Willian José on loan from Real Sociedad

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:06 PM IST
The loan signing adds depth to the Wolves squad after forward Raúl Jiménez suffered a fractured skull against Arsenal on Nov. 29.
FILE PHOTO: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.(Pool via REUTERS)
Arteta hopes Arsenal have learned from Ozil, Sokratis exits

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:12 AM IST
"You don't want to get into this position again, that's for sure. Not for the player, not for the club. But it's happening more and more at every club," Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round clash at Southampton.
