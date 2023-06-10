Manchester City vs Inter, Champions League final live streaming: When and where to watch live UCL final on TV, online

The 2022-23 European football season will come to an end with a marquee matchup in the UEFA Champions League final, being contested between English and Italian giants Manchester City and Inter Milan. Manchester City are looking to become only the second English team to complete the treble, after their cross-town rivals Manchester United in 1999. They are fresh off winning the FA Cup against that opposition, and manager Pep Guardiola will see this as a date with destiny. His inability to clinch the Champions League since his Barcelona days has been a consistent criticism of him, and he will look to put those to rest. It will also be a crowning moment for City, who despite all their successes in the Premier League, are still looking for their first European trophy since their big-money takeover in 2008. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with Erling Braut Haaland during training(REUTERS)

Inter Milan have also enjoyed domestic success this season. Despite a disappointing domestic campaign, the Italian outfit were able to beat city rivals AC Milan in the Champions League semifinals to claim their spot in the final matchup in Istanbul, while also claiming the Coppa Italia to ensure they have silverware in their pocket this season. Managed by an icon of Italian football in Simone Inzaghi, the three-time European champions will try and pull off an upset and beat the much-favoured Man City team. City have faced a tough run, but thanks to their incredible core of players such as Ruben Dias, Kevin de Bruyne, and goalscoring monster Erling Haaland, have breezed past tough opposition in Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

The Manchester-based team are certainly heavy favourites heading into the final, but Inter possess threats of their own, especially through an experienced and dangerous attack of Edin Dzeko, Romelu Lukaku, and Lautaro Martinez. It will be a tight and intense tactical battle, but Inter possess the threats and ability to pull of a win. All eyes will be on the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, with history on the line for both clubs.

When will the Manchester City vs Inter Milan game be played in the UEFA Champions League?

The Manchester City vs Inter Milan game is scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, June 11.

Where will the Manchester City vs Inter Milan game of the Champions League be played?

Manchester City will play Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Inter Milan game in India?

All games of the UEFA Champions League season 2022-2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Manchester City vs Inter Milan in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League games on SonyLIV.

