‘My biological age is 28.9 years': Cristiano Ronaldo reveals potential retirement plan, says ‘will play for another…’

Cristiano Ronaldo recently had tests carried out on him by Whoop, a tech company which focuses on fitness trackers and health monioring devices. He is also the company’s brand ambassador. The tests done on him consisted measuring physiological date like heart rate variability. Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during a Saudi Pro League football match.(AFP)

Speaking on the Whoop podcast, the 40-year-old revealed his biological age, and appeared to be surprised. “I don’t believe it’s so good: my age is 28.9 years,” he said.

“That means I’m going to be playing football for another 10 years!”

The podcast also further revealed that Ronaldo does 17,000 steps a day, and he wasn’t surprised by that. “That’s how I live my life: I always move, football or playing with kids. So, I am not surprised,” he said.

Ronaldo also gets seven hours of sleep daily, according to the podcast. He said, “Sleep is probably most important tool that I have . Only moment in day you can recover and settle everything. Great night of sleep is important in life in terms of health span. I go to bed around 11-12 and wake up 8.30-8.45 am.

“When you are younger you think you are unbreakable. By age, the football demands physically a lot on the body. You have to managed that. You have to be smart, do things differently. I have learned from time and with my experience, and adjust year by year.”

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr contract is also set to come to an end on June 30, and the club has a little over a month to come to a decision. According to reports, Ronaldo has verbally agreed to an extension but is also reportedly unhappy due to a lack of trophies at the club.

Al Nassr failed to qualify for next season’s AFC Champions League Elite and also the FIFA Club World Cup. He has also asked for the removal of coach Stefano Pioli, sporting director Fernando Hierro and also some squad members.