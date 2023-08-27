New York Red Bulls' insane 'that guy' post for Lionel Messi right after MLS debut goal for Inter Miami breaks internet

Lionel Messi produced another fine performance as Inter Miami began their quest for the Major League Soccer playoffs, clinching a 2-0 victory against New York Red Bulls on Saturday. In a week that saw Miami secure the Leagues Cup and progress to the US Open Cup final, Messi, initially left on the bench by coach Gerard "Tata" Martino, emerged as a game-changer. Entering the match at the hour mark alongside former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, the Argentine World Cup champion showcased his prowess. Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball in the second half during match between Inter Miami CF and New York Red Bulls.(Getty Images via AFP)

Despite limited involvement, Messi left his mark during his regular season debut, delivering an 89th-minute goal. Jordi Alba's acrobatic play set the stage, as Messi received the ball in the box, displaying his signature twists and turns before executing a sublime outside-of-the-foot pass to Benjamin Cremaschi. Cremaschi's well-placed first-time cross was then expertly tapped in by the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, sealing the victory.

With Messi notching his 11th goal since joining the MLS team, the New York Red Bulls took to Twitter to post an intriguing announcement for the goal. The club called the Argentine superstar ‘That Messi guy’ as they updated the fans on the second goal in the game.

The fans had rather interesting reactions to Red Bulls' tweet:

In the 37th minute, a makeshift Miami side managed to secure the lead as Noah Allen delivered a cross from the left, allowing Paraguayan Diego Gomez the time to pivot and elegantly place a left-footed shot into the net.

Throughout the match, Miami's goalkeeper Drake Callender was kept busy, making a string of crucial saves to maintain his team's advantage. However, as the pressure from the Red Bulls intensified, Coach Martino took the strategic decision to introduce his star player from the bench, inevitably causing a shift in the game's momentum.

This triumph not only elevated Miami from the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings but also narrowed the gap to the last playoff spot to a margin of 11 points, with 11 games left to play in the season. Coach Martino stood by his choice to begin the match with his 36-year-old compatriot on the bench, despite the hopes and expectations of the enthusiastic crowd.

"I understand the desire of the people who want him to play, this will happen everywhere we go," he said.

"But as the coach, I cannot be guided by those fans' desires. My job is to make sure Leo takes care of himself," he said.

