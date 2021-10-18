Home / Sports / Football / Newcastle lose 3-2 to Tottenham in gloomy start to new era
  • It leaves Newcastle with three points from eight games, stuck in the relegation zone and with no ability to spend on new players until the January transfer window.
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - October 17, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in action with Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden REUTERS/Scott Heppell(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 07:03 AM IST
AP |

New owners. Same old problems. Callum Wilson headed Newcastle in front only 107 seconds into the new era under Saudi ownership before the hosts lost 3-2 to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Tanguy Ndombele began Tottenham's comeback in the 17th minute after Sergio Reguilon rolled the ball across the penalty area. The visitors went into the lead five minutes later when Harry Kane scored his first league goal of the season after lifting a shot over goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

The game was suspended just before halftime for 20 minutes when a supporter required medical treatment. The players left the field before returning to complete the first half.

Son Heung-min got on the end of Kane's cross to extend the lead in first-half stoppage time.

A further blow came for Newcastle in the 83rd when Jonjo Shelvey, a 60th-minute replacement for Sean Longstaff, was sent off for a second bookable offense after tripping Reguilon.

Newcastle was handed a surprise lifeline when Eric Dier headed into his own net but Tottenham held on for a second consecutive win.

Tottenham is on 15 points in fifth place, four points behind leader Chelsea.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 18, 2021
