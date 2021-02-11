IND USA
Paris St Germain's Neymar reacts after sustaining an injury.(REUTERS)
Neymar limps off in PSG win; 8th straight victory for Monaco

  • The Brazil star was replaced with about one hour played, a few minutes after a heavy challenge from behind by central defender Alexis Beka Beka in the 54th minute.
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:16 AM IST

Neymar limped off injured as French Cup holder Paris Saint-Germain held on for a 1-0 win at second-tier Caen in the round of 64 on Wednesday.

The Brazil star was replaced with about one hour played, a few minutes after a heavy challenge from behind by central defender Alexis Beka Beka in the 54th minute. Neymar clutched his left knee as he lay on the ground and went off moments later after trying to keep on playing.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said after the game that Neymar had injured his adductor muscle.

It is bad news for Pochettino with PSG playing Barcelona — Neymar's former club — next week in the first leg of the Champions League's round of 16.

“It's difficult to say right now if he will be available against Barcelona. We'll see tomorrow (Thursday) with the doctor,” Pochettino said. “It's difficult to talk about his condition without having more information.”

PSG is already sweating on the fitness of winger Angel Di Maria, who injured his thigh last Sunday against Marseille.

Caen did well in the first half, twice testing the goalie, and held firm until striker Moise Kean put 13-time Cup winner PSG ahead early in the second half when he volleyed home Neymar's left-wing cross.

Kean had another chance saved shortly after, but Caen could have equalized near the end when substitute Caleb Zady Sery dragged his shot wide.

Elsewhere, Nantes sacked coach Raymond Domenech a few hours after losing 4-2 at home to Lens and replaced him with former club defender Antoine Kombouare.

The former France coach lost four and drew four games during his tenure.

Monaco won 1-0 at second-division Grenoble to make it eight straight wins in all competitions, while league leader Lille notched a seventh consecutive victory with a 1-0 success at Dijon.

Attacking midfielder Stevan Jovetic scored in the first half for Niko Kovac's side, while 19-year-old Guinea midfielder Aguibou Camara got his first goal for Lille.

Also in the round of 64, Marseille won 2-0 at second-division Auxerre to snap a seven-game winless run.

Struggling striker Dario Benedetto netted just his fifth goal in 29 games this season, and Ahmadou Bamba Dieng’s grabbed his first for Marseille since recently joining from Senegalese club Diambars.

Striker Andy Delort's 11th goal in 22 games helped Montpellier earn a 2-0 win at Strasbourg.

Bordeaux lost 2-0 at home to Toulouse, which is in second place in the second division.

In other matches, attacking midfielder Rony Lopes scored twice as Nice won 3-1 at Nimes; Metz scored an injury-time goal to win 2-1 at Amiens, and Brest beat second-division Rodez 2-1.

In Thursday's games, 2019 winner Rennes travels to face first-division rival Angers and last year's runner-up Saint-Etienne goes to second-tier Sochaux.

Lyon progressed on Tuesday after routing second-tier Ajaccio 5-1.

