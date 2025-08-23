NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Live Streaming: When and where to watch Durand Cup 2025 Final on TV and online

The 2025 Durand Cup Final will see defending champions NorthEast United face debutants Diamond Harbour FC, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. Both teams have been in dominant form and have been impressive throughout the tournament. NorthEast will be looking to bag back-to-back titles, and Diamond Harbour will eye their first-ever major trophy. Diamond Harbour FC have qualified for the Durand Cup final in their first-ever attempt.(PTI)

Other than the trophy, the winner of the match will also receive a ₹1.21 crore cash prize. NorthEast United defeated Shillong Lajong in the first semi-final, with Redeem Tlang also scoring a screamer. Meanwhile, Diamond Harbour shocked East Bengal with a surprising win, qualifying for the final on the first attempt.

Speaking ahead of the final, Diamond Harbour coach Kibu Vicuna said, “When we qualified for the quarter-finals, tell me how many people said we will come come this far? We are very happy, we are very proud and we want to continue the way we play. We are the newcomers in the I-League and NorthEast United are the defending champions. For us, it is going to be important to control the emotions and at the same time be ambitious. We have the confidence and belief.”

“It’s important to have self-confidence and belief in the group. Just because there are new players doesn’t mean they are not good enough. They are improving every day and proving they are ready to fight at the highest level,” he further added.

Meanwhile, NorthEast head coach Juan Pedro Benali said, “DHFC have done very well so far. They have defeated East Bengal, who were the favourites. I don't think we are the favourites. It's the final. In the final, there are no good teams. There are no favourites. This is a very psychological game. I think the team who is strong mentally will win the game.”

When will the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Durand Cup 2025 final take place?

The NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Durand Cup 2025 final will start at 5:30 PM IST on Saturday (August 23).

Where will the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Durand Cup 2025 final take place?

The NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Durand Cup 2025 final will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch the live telecast of the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Durand Cup 2025 final?

The live telecast of the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Durand Cup 2025 final will take place on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Durand Cup 2025 final?

The live streaming of the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Durand Cup 2025 final will be available on the Sony LIV app.