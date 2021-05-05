IND USA
Stamford Bridge, Chelsea FC's home stadium.(REUTERS)
football

Only home fans allowed for final 2 rounds in Premier League

Only home fans will be allowed into games when the Premier League welcomes back spectators to stadiums for the final two rounds of the season.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 06:24 PM IST

Supporters will return in a reduced capacity from May 17, subject to the British government easing lockdown restrictions as planned, and the Premier League has rearranged its schedule to ensure each of its 20 teams plays at least one game at home in front of fans.

The league said away supporters would not get tickets for those matches "due to varying operational challenges" and to maximize the opportunity for home fans to attend.

'This marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021-22 season," the league said in a statement.

The next-to-last round of games will take place on May 18-19. The final round is on May 23.

