Paraguay's disgraceful penalty ploy backfires as Dembele tricks them before Kylian Mbappe buries the winner

Paraguay tried everything to unsettle France during their bruising FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash, from relentless physical challenges to heated confrontations. But one incident, moments before Kylian Mbappe's match-winning penalty, summed up just how far they were willing to go. France beat Paraguay 1-0 in World Cup Round of 32 game

France were frustrated for much of the first half by a Paraguay side determined to turn the contest into a physical battle. Tempers flared when Andres Cubas brought down Mbappe, sparking a brief confrontation between the two sets of players. Moments later, Matias Galarza caught the France captain with a swinging elbow, sending him crashing to the turf. Yet Mbappe had the final say with the only goal of the match, though not before another controversial act from Paraguay.

France were awarded a penalty midway through the second half after a VAR review ruled that Diego Gómez had fouled Désiré Doué inside the box. Ousmane Dembele walked to the spot with the ball, convincing Paraguay's players that he would take the penalty as they continued protesting to Uzbek referee Ilgiz Tantashev.

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What followed was in keeping with everything that had gone before. Paraguay defender Gustavo Velázquez deliberately scuffed the penalty spot in an apparent attempt to disrupt Dembélé's routine and unsettle France.