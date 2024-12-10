Pep Guardiola drops bombshell amidst Manchester City's struggles this season: ‘I’m not going to manage another team’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dropped a bombshell that he will not manage any football club after his stint with the Premier League giants. Guardiola, who took City to great heights in recent times, is often regarded as one of the best managers in the history of club football. The Spaniard started his managerial career with his childhood club FC Barcelona and won everything there with the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta and Xavi in his team. After his stint with Barcelona, he took a short break before joining the German giants Bayern Munich and dominated the Bundesliga. Pep Guardiola said he won't manage any other club after Manchester City.(REUTERS)

Meanwhile, his arrival at Manchester City brought a revolution to English football and guided his club to six Premier League titles, including four in a row, which they achieved last season.

However, things are not going well for Guardiola and City this season, as the recent results have pushed them down to a fourth spot in the league points table. The Spanish manager has also seen a bit frustrated during the post-match interviews after the losses and his recent podcast with Marbella-born chef Dani Garcia on his Desmontadito YouTube channel,

“I want to leave it and go and play golf but I can’t,” Guardiola said, as translated and relayed by The Mirror. “A time will come when I feel it’s enough and I’ll definitely stop then.”

The 53-year-old has claimed that he won't manage any other club after his contract ended with City.

“I’m not going to manage another team,” Guardiola continued. “I’m not talking about the long-term future but what I’m not going to do is leave Manchester City and go to another country to do the same thing as I am now.”

He signed a two-year contract extension at City and set his sights on adding to his record-breaking reign. The new contract would prolong his tenure as City manager to 11 seasons.

Meanwhile, Guardiola is keeping the door open to manage a national team in thefuture.

He went on to explain, “I wouldn’t have the energy to do so. I’m still here doing what I am today. But the thought of starting off somewhere else, with all the process of the training and so on… no, no, no! Maybe a national team but that’s different.

“I should stop, like these chefs that go to other countries, stop and see what we’ve done well and what we could do better and when you’re busy all day day after day you don’t have time to do that. I think stopping would do me good.”