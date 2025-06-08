Search Search
Portugal vs Spain, UEFA Nations League Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch POR vs ESP live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 08, 2025 01:19 PM IST

UEFA Nations League Final: Portugal will take on Spain in the summit clash on Monday, June 9. 

Portugal will play Spain in the finals of the UEFA Nations League on Monday, June 9, at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. While Portugal are the inaugural winners of the competition, Spain are the defending champions. All eyes are on the battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal. Portugal had defeated Germany 2-1 in the first semi-final while Spain outclassed France 5-4 in the other semi-final. 

UEFA Nations League Final: Portugal will take on Spain in the summit clash on Monday, June 9. (AP)
UEFA Nations League Final: Portugal will take on Spain in the summit clash on Monday, June 9. (AP)

Ronaldo might be nearing the 1000-goal mark in his career, but his recent record against Spain has left much to be desired. He has just netted one goal in the last nine appearances against Spain.

Ronaldo's best appearance against Spain came in the 2018 FIFA World Cup where he single-handedly salvaged a 3-3 draw with a tremendous hat-trick in Sochi.

Spain are chasing their third major international honour in a row, following their victories in the 2023 Nations League and the 2024 Euro Cup. The upcoming contest promises to be a cracking affair. 

Here are the live streaming details for Portugal vs Spain, Nations League Final

When will the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2025 final take place?

The Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2025 final will take place on Monday, June 9. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2025 final be played?

The Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2025 final will be played at the Allianz Arena, Germany.

Which channels will broadcast the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2025 final?

The Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2025 final will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2025 final?

The Portugal vs Spain UEFA Nations League 2025 final will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

News / Sports / Football / Portugal vs Spain, UEFA Nations League Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch POR vs ESP live on TV and online
