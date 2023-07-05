PSG set deadline for Kylian Mbappe's contract extension: Report

Kylian Mbappe is the hottest property in world football at the moment, but where his future will be is a question that is still in the air. At 24, Mbappe is approaching the peak years of his career, and only has one year left on his Paris Saint Germain contract — and while he has the option to extend it by a year, he has delayed doing so, and the Parisian club has handed him a stringent deadline for his signature. Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal(AP/File Photo)

PSG signed Mbappe for reportedly 180 million euros from AS Monaco in 2017, investing so heavily in a player who was destined to be a superstar. While his numbers for Paris have been excellent ever since, with him developing into one of the finest footballers in the world already, it hasn’t translated to Champions League success. This is something that has left Mbappe disgruntled with the organization of the team and management around him, leading to him flirting with moves to clubs such as Real Madrid over the last few transfer windows.

Paris will be fearful of letting go of Mbappe for a free transfer next year, and are therefore either looking for him to extend, or preparing to put him on the transfer market and recoup some of their investment. L’Equipe have reported that Mbappe has been given till the end of July to extend, otherwise he will be sold this summer.

Mbappe might be seeking a move to 13-time UCL champions Real Madrid, with that being the biggest stage for him to play his football. Mbappe has shone in front of audiences, with incredible performances throughout the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, including a hattrick in the final in Qatar. However, he plays in a one-team-dominated league in France, and might be looking for a different challenge for the next stage of his career.

Real Madrid are reportedly not interested in Mbappe at the moment, having been turned down while trying to sign him last season. Mbappe stayed at Paris for a season to play alongside Neymar Jr and Messi, but saw PSG disappointingly get knocked out by Bayern Munich in the round of 16. It is not clear if Madrid will be interested in Mbappe, having spent big money on Jude Bellingham in this window, and trusting the development of Vinicius Junior as their leading man.

The relationship between Mbappe and his club have deteriorated, with Mbappe making negative remarks about the Parisiens in recent interviews, criticizing their transfer business and handling of football decisions. It remains to be seen what decision he will make himself, with his price meaning only a limited number of clubs can afford him for the time being.

