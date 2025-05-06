Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PSG's Ousmane Dembele fit to face Arsenal in Champions League semi-final

AFP |
May 06, 2025 09:00 PM IST

PSG forward Ousmane Dembele has been passed fit to play in their Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele, who suffered a hamstring injury last week, has been passed fit to play in their Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal, coach Luis Enrique said on Tuesday.

Ousmane Dembele has been passed fit to play in their Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal.(AFP)
Ousmane Dembele has been passed fit to play in their Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal.(AFP)

Dembele came off in the 70th minute of the first leg in London, after scoring the only goal of the game in the fourth minute, prompting the coach to suggest after the match that there was "a doubt" over his chances of playing in Wednesday's return match.

He missed Saturday's Ligue 1 defeat against Strasbourg but resumed training at the start of the week.

"He's been training with us for the last two days," said Luis Enrique. "You saw him today, a normal training session for him. He'll be available tomorrow."

The France international has been PSG's star performer this season, scoring 33 goals in all competitions.

South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in also took part in the team training session following the knock he received in Strasbourg.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / PSG's Ousmane Dembele fit to face Arsenal in Champions League semi-final
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On