Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has coronavirus
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Spanish club said Friday.
The announcement came two days after Zidane coached the team in a 2-1 loss at third-tier Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey.
Assistant coach David Bettoni will coach Madrid at Alavés on Saturday.
“I spoke with (Zidane) this morning and he is fine," Bettoni said.
The club has not provided any other information on his health status.
Two weeks ago, Zidane tested negative for the virus after he had been in close contact with someone who was infected.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten EPL home run ended by Burnley
- Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after the forward was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Burnley became the first team to win in the league at Anfield since April 2017.
There will be lots of changes to the national team: Igor Stimac
- Before he starts work with a preparatory camp likely to be in Dubai from March, Stimac spoke about why he is happy with what he has seen in ISL this season and more in this exclusive interview.
Ronaldo yet to break all-time scoring record, Czech FA claims
- The Czech Football Association has disputed claims that Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time goal-scoring record, insisting he needs another 62 to surpass Josef Bican’s tally.
Man City striker Sergio Aguero tests positive for Covid-19
- Sergio Aguero had already been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone infected.
AC Milan means business with Mario Mandžukić signing
'Demanding' Ibrahimovic boosts Dalot at Milan
- Dalot, 21, is at the heart of the defense of an AC Milan side which has been propelled to the top of the Italian league by the 39-year-old Ibrahimovic.
Zidane under fire as Real Madrid loses again
- The embarrassing 2-1 loss in the round of 32 added to Madrid’s recent struggles and left Zidane under increased pressure.
Football Delhi announces scholarship of U-16 players for college admission in US
UEFA considering switch to single host for this summer's Euros: Rummenigge
