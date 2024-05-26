 Real Madrid fans see off Toni Kroos in Real Betis draw | Football News - Hindustan Times
Real Madrid fans see off Toni Kroos in Real Betis draw

AFP |
May 26, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Real Madrid's draw with Real Betis was a forgettable affair to see out what has been a triumphant campaign.

Real Madrid supporters bade farewell to midfielder Toni Kroos in his final La Liga game for the club at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, a 0-0 draw against Real Betis. The Spanish champions have one match remaining this season -- the Champions League final on June 1 against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.

Real Madrid's Toni Kroos is lifted in the air by his teammates.(AP)
Real Madrid's Toni Kroos is lifted in the air by his teammates.(AP)

"It's not easy, I can only say thanks to Madrid, the club, my team-mates, to the stadium, I've always felt at home here in these 10 years, I can't ask for more, they've been 10 unforgettable years," said Germany international Kroos, 34, who is retiring after Euro 2024.

Also Read | Man United win the FA Cup after stunning Man City 2-1 in the final

The Spanish champions' draw with Betis was a forgettable affair to see out what has been a triumphant campaign. Carlo Ancelotti selected a strong side, his likely starting-line up next week in London, but with nothing at stake beyond potential injury risk, they did not push themselves.

Madrid finish the season with only one league defeat and were unbeaten at the Bernabeu. Earlier, Atletico Madrid, fourth, finished their campaign with a 2-0 win at Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0.

Relegated Almeria, who went much of the season without a single victory, earned only their third win to move off the bottom of the table, thrashing Cadiz 6-1, to leave Granada 20th.

Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth limped off injured in his team's 1-1 draw against Osasuna, leaving the golden boot in the hands of Girona striker Artem Dovbyk, who scored a hat-trick on Friday to move to 24 goals, one ahead of the Norwegian.

Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth limped off injured in his team's 1-1 draw against Osasuna, leaving the golden boot in the hands of Girona striker Artem Dovbyk, who scored a hat-trick on Friday to move to 24 goals, one ahead of the Norwegian.
Real Madrid fans see off Toni Kroos in Real Betis draw
Sunday, May 26, 2024
