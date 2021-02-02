Real Madrid president Pérez tests positive for COVID-19
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Tuesday.
Madrid said the 73-year-old Pérez is asymptomatic and tested positive after a routine test. No other details were released.
Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
Spain remains one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Hertha did not give the length of Khedira's contract nor any other financial details of the deal.
World Cup matches will play to full stadiums in Qatar next year, global soccer body FIFA president Gianni Infantino said.
