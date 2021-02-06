Real Madrid's Ramos has knee surgery
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos underwent surgery for a knee injury that has sidelined the defender since last month, the La Liga club said on Saturday.
Ramos, 34, has not played since their Spanish Super Cup loss to Athletic Bilbao last month and though he returned to training earlier this week, he was forced to go under the knife.
"Our captain Sergio Ramos has been successfully operated on today for an injury to the internal meniscus of his left knee," the club said in a statement. "Ramos will begin the recovery process in the next few days."
The club did not say how long Ramos would be out of action, but Spanish media said he would be ruled out for six to 10 weeks.
That would mean he misses their Champions League last-16 tie against Atalanta and possibly most of the rest of the La Liga campaign, with defending champions Real sitting third, 10 points behind city rivals and leaders Atletico Madrid.
The Spain international is yet to resolve his future with Real, with less than five months left on his contract with the club where he has spent the last 16 years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid's Ramos has knee surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neymar sick, misses PSG training ahead of Marseille game
- French champion PSG also said that backup defender Timothee Pembele has the coronavirus and is self-isolating. Central defender Abdou Diallo, who contracted the virus on Jan. 29, is still following COVID-19 protocols and will miss the game.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamshedpur face East Bengal in bid to boost playoff prospects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIFA extends exemptions for players to skip national call-up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leicester's Vardy available for Wolves trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inter Milan go top with 2-0 win at Fiorentina
- Inter could have added to their tally but saw out the win with ease to reach 47 points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern Munich leave for Club World Cup after beating Hertha 1-0
- Bayern stretched their winning run in the league to five games, while Hertha remained in relegation trouble.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Porto's Nanu concussed after collision that left teammates in tears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandar Rao Dessai overcomes personal tragedy to shine in ISL
- The 28-year-old from Mapusa was aware of the consequences: going through another 14 days of quarantine upon returning to the bubble and missing quite a few matches in the period for his new club after switching from FC Goa.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Klopp, Guardiola clash over rest time ahead of Anfield game
- Losing to Manchester City on Sunday would leave Liverpool 10 points behind Pep Guardiola's side. After ending Liverpool's three-decade title drought, Klopp could be surrendering the Premier League trophy within a year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gladbach may host Man City outside Germany because of virus
- The German authorities are currently blocking almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. On Thursday, the authorities confirmed that Leipzig can't host Liverpool in Germany on Feb. 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajax goalkeeper André Onana banned for 1 year in doping case
- Onana tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic, in a urine sample given last October, the Dutch club said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea defender Silva an injury doubt for Sheffield United game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UEFA has plan for expanded Champions League with new format
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modest Tuchel plays down his impact after statement win for Chelsea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox