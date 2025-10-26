Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch table-top La Liga clash in India

The biggest league match of the European football season is here, as Real Madrid host FC Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the 2025/26 La Liga season. With the two fierce rivals currently sitting in first and second position in the table, Real leading by just 2 points, this is a match that could have a huge early impact on how the title race shapes up. Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Barcelona will have very fond memories of their matches against Real last season: the two Spanish giants faced off 4 times, and Barcelona hammered 16 goals past Real and won all four matches. It was a demolition job at times, as Hansi Flick’s team enjoyed themselves against Madrid. However, this is a fresh season, and one in which Madrid are slowly beginning to click.

Xabi Alonso is gradually finding his feet as the manager of the club, and has received a highly-motivated Kylian Mbappe to lead the line. Mbappe headlines Madrid’s stars, but there is plenty of homegrown talent as well. Los Blancos will want to ensure it isn’t a fifth consecutive defeat to Barcelona, the Catalans being without Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. Barca will be led by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and their midfield maestro Pedri, while Madrid will turn to Mbappe and Jude Bellingham to counter with a threat of their own.

Here are the streaming details for Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2025:

Where will Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2025 be played?

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2025 will be played in Madrid’s home stadium Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

When will Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2025 be played?

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2025 will start at 8:45 PM IST (4:15 PM local) on Sunday, 26 October 2025.

Where will Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2025 be broadcast in India?

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2025 will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Where will Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2025 be livestreamed in India?

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2025 will be livestreamed on the Fancode app and website in India.