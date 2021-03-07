Roma beat Genoa 1-0 to move into Champions League places
- Genoa remained seven points above the relegation zone after its second loss in three matches. It had only lost one of the previous 10 since Davide Ballardini replaced Rolando Maran as coach.
Gianluca Mancini’s bullet header helped Roma beat Genoa 1-0 to move back into fourth place in Serie A on Sunday.
Mancini scored the only goal of the match in the 24th minute as Roma moved a point above fifth-place Atalanta, which visits Serie A leader Inter Milan on Monday. The top four from Serie A qualify for next year's Champions League.
Second-place AC Milan was playing at Hellas Verona later.
Genoa remained seven points above the relegation zone after its second loss in three matches. It had only lost one of the previous 10 since Davide Ballardini replaced Rolando Maran as coach.
Roma dominated and broke the deadlock when Mancini rose highest in the middle of the area to head a Lorenzo Pellegrini corner into the top right side of the net.
Roma almost doubled its lead in the 67th but Gonzalo Villar’s effort was deflected onto the right post by Genoa midfielder Ivan Radovanović.
The hosts did have the ball in the back of the net shortly after. Pedro’s backheeled flick came off the left post and Borja Mayoral turned in the rebound but it was ruled out for a narrow offside.
Genoa fought hard for the equalizer until the end but struggled to create opportunities of note.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roma beat Genoa 1-0 to move into Champions League places
- Genoa remained seven points above the relegation zone after its second loss in three matches. It had only lost one of the previous 10 since Davide Ballardini replaced Rolando Maran as coach.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lewandowski hat-trick steers Bayern past Dortmund 4-2
- Bayern Munich roared back from two goals down to beat Borussia Dortmund 4-2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Morata double fires Juventus to comeback win over Lazio
- Morata helped Juventus come from behind to beat Lazio 3-1 in Serie A.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Messi grabs two assists as Barcelona march on with victory at Osasuna
- Messi helped Barca take the lead on the half-hour mark when he carved open Osasuna's defence with a superb cross-field ball to Alba, who controlled before blasting into the roof of the net.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leicester turn up heat in top-four race
- Daniel Amartey's 88th-minute header completed a comeback win for Leicester who stretched their unbeaten away run to 10 games.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sylla’s late intervention keeps NorthEast level against Bagan
- The draw also extended NorthEast unbeaten run this season to 11, with 10 of those coming under interim head coach Khalid Jamil. The 43-year-old Indian coach made three changes to the side that had won 2-0 against Kerala Blasters in their last league game of the campaign.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Benzema back for Real in time for derby showdown at Atletico
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Improving Arsenal have long way to go, says Arteta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Champions Liverpool keep sinking after fifth Anfield defeat in a row
- Chelsea dominated Thursday’s game and could have had more goals to add to Mason Mount’s exquisite first-half strike that turned out to be the match-winner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL semi-final: FC Goa draw with Mumbai City in the first leg
- FC Goa attacked Dessai through Saviour Gama before twinkle-toed Jorge Ortiz tested him. By the 17th minute, Dessai had been caught out thrice; the last time because of a poor pass which Alexander Jesuraj intercepted needing a tackle from Vignesh Dakshinamurthy that could have been a penalty.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thomas Muller role model for Bayern Munich: Klinsmann
- Muller wouldn’t feature regularly that season but he went on to score in the Champions League knockout stages coming on as a substitute against Sporting Lisbon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tuchel says Chelsea players deserve praise for resurgence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Midfielder Jamal Musiala signs with Bayern Munich to 2026
- Musiala has been making steady progress since he joined Bayern’s under-17 team from Chelsea in 2019. He has made 27 appearances for the first team, scoring four goals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salah was feeling the intensity, Klopp says after Chelsea defeat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barcelona defender Piqué out with right knee injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox