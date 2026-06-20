Ronaldinho could play again after making shock return to club football at 46

Ronaldinho is set for one of the most unexpected football moves in recent memory, with the Brazil legend agreeing a deal with Italian Serie C side Ravenna at the age of 46. Ronaldinho has signed for a Serie C club. (Getty Images via AFP)

The former Barcelona and AC Milan superstar, one of the most loved footballers of his generation, will be officially presented at a grand event in Miami on June 23. The move has immediately triggered speculation over whether Ronaldinho could actually return to the pitch more than a decade after his last professional appearance.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldinho has reached an agreement with Ravenna, the ambitious third-tier Italian club owned by Ignazio Cipriani. The report added that the Brazilian icon will join the club’s pre-season set-up and be available to the technical staff from the beginning, although there remains some uncertainty over how much of his role will be sporting and how much will be promotional.

Ronaldinho, however, has already added to the buzz with a typically charismatic statement.

“New colours, same smile,” Ronaldinho said, as quoted by Gazzetta dello Sport. “I can’t wait to dance with the ball again to write a new story with Ignazio and the entire Cipriani family. Football has always been a source of joy for me, and I want to bring that same spirit to Ravenna.”

Ravenna’s Ambitious Statement Move For Ravenna, this is much more than a nostalgia-driven signing. The club narrowly missed out on promotion last season and now appear determined to raise their profile dramatically ahead of the next campaign. Bringing in Ronaldinho, even in a limited or symbolic playing role, gives the Serie C side instant global attention.

Cipriani described the move as an extraordinary moment for the club and spoke emotionally about his connection with Ravenna.

“I’ve spent 24 years of my life in the United States, but I still consider Ravenna my home,” Cipriani said, as quoted by Gazzetta dello Sport. “Signing Ronaldinho is absolutely extraordinary for the club; he was my idol, and his impact on football goes beyond what he achieved on the pitch.”

Cipriani added that he hopes Ronaldinho’s involvement will inspire a new generation of supporters to fall in love with Ravenna and become part of the project the club is trying to build for the future.

The Miami event will also see the unveiling of Ravenna’s new kit. Sky Sport Italia reported that the shirt will include a special detail combining Ravenna’s “R” with Ronaldinho’s famous “R10” logo.

There is, however, still a layer of caution around the playing comeback narrative. Ravenna vice-president Ariedo Braida told ANSA that Ronaldinho is “a champion without age” and that he will be registered with Ravenna, calling it “an extraordinary coup” for a club of their size.

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“In the coming days there will be a presentation event for this great personality,” Braida told ANSA. “Will he play? We will see, but it is not excluded. He is a champion, a crack, he has no age.”

Ronaldinho last played professionally for Fluminense in 2015 before formally moving away from top-level football. His career includes a FIFA World Cup with Brazil, the Ballon d’Or, a Champions League title with Barcelona and a memorable spell in Italy with AC Milan.

Now, at 46, the possibility of seeing him connected to a competitive European club again has turned Ravenna into one of the most talked-about teams in world football.