Season on hold, ISL clubs told

Days before a decision on who should run India’s top men’s football competition can be expected from the Supreme Court, a letter reached Indian Super League (ISL) clubs informing them that the 2025-26 season has been placed on hold. ISL season runs from September to April. (ISL)

Issued by Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), AIFF’s commercial partners and organisers of ISL, the letter informs clubs that since discussions on the “potential renewal of the MRA (master rights agreement)…remain inconclusive at this time”, the season has been “placed on hold.” HT has a copy of the letter sent on Friday.

The letter explains that since the 15-year MRA is due to expire on December 8, 2025, “approximately one-third of the way through a typical ISL season which runs from September to April”, it would not be possible for FSDL to “effectively plan, organize or commercialise the 2025-26 ISL season.” The decision “has not been taken lightly,” the letter states.

Discussions on the MRA have been stalled following an observation by the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi that no major decision be taken till the verdict on the new AIFF constitution, one that could lead to fresh elections and direct whether the top league should be run by the federation. The hearing ended on April 30.

AIFF not agreeing to FSDL’s proposals that included a moratorium on promotion and relegation for 10 years and that ISL will be run by a joint-venture company comprising clubs, the federation and its commercial partners too have not helped. HT had reported on the proposals on June 21.

The letter has come when six ISL clubs, including 2024-25 double winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant, continue to prepare for the Durand Cup that starts on July 23. And while FC Goa have opted out of the season opener, they are likely to start pre-seasons next week because of the Asian Champions League 2 qualifier against Oman; Al-Seeb on August 13.

“It’s considerate of FSDL to keep the clubs informed,” said Mandar Tamhane, CEO of NorthEast United FC. “What they’ve communicated isn’t entirely new to us. There’s a difference between the league being put on hold and the season being cancelled. At NorthEast United FC, we are focused on preparing to defend our Durand Cup title and remain hopeful that there will be clarity soon.”

Clubs being active on the transfer market is proof that Tamhane is not alone in thinking this way. Mohun Bagan are rumoured to have signed Punjab FC and India left-back Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan has reportedly returned to Bengaluru FC and East Bengal have renewed with PV Vishnu and bought players from I-League clubs. And it is not as if only Indian players are being signed. Mumbai City FC have announced the signing of Argentine Jorge Pereyra Diaz from Bengaluru FC.