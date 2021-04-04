IND USA
Southampton's Danny Ings celebrates scoring their second goal.(Pool via REUTERS)
Southampton rallies to beat Burnley, ease relegation worries

PTI | , Southampton
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 08:08 PM IST

Southampton eased its relegation concerns by coming from two goals down to beat Burnley 3-2 on Sunday for just a second win in the Premier League since the start of January.

Nathan Redmond completed the comeback in a thrilling game at St Mary's Stadium by volleying home the winning goal in the 66th minute, following strikes before halftime by Stuart Armstrong and Danny Ings.

Burnley has pushed into a 2-0 lead thanks to a 12th-minute penalty by Chris Wood, who then set up Matej Vydra for the second in the 28th.

Both teams came into the game on 33 points, seven above the relegation zone, and Southampton climbed up to 13th place with a win that could secure its top-flight status for another season.

