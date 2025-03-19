Sunil Chhetri fights back tears after scoring 95th career goal on emotional return to Indian team in Maldives friendly

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri, on Wednesday, made an emotional return to the national side as he scored a stunning goal in the team's 3-0 win against Maldives in an international friendly at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. India beat Maldives 3-0 in a friendly match in Shillong

Chhetri hung his boots in June 2024, after featuring in the World Cup qualifier against Kuwait, in front of nearly 59,000 fans in Kolkata. However, he reversed his decision on March 8, as he announced his international return with India targeting the Asian Cup in 2027.

Chhetri found the back of the net in the 76th minute of the game when Liston Colaco pinged a lovely cross into the near post. The 40-year-old, in another glimpse of his class, ran in front of his markers and glanced a header past the goalkeeper. It was his 95th career goal as he consolidated himself as the fourth-highest men's international goalscorer of all time.

The legend did not celebrate. Chhetri just looked up to the heavens and then closed his eyes before being congratulated by his teammates. The India captain, playing his first match in nine months, was seen fighting back tears after the emotional goal. He was substituted shortly after.

India's first win under Manolo Marquez

In the match billed as a dress rehearsal for the all-important AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh at the same venue in less than a week's time, Marquez played his cards right as India secured a comfortable 3-0 win. It was India's first win after 16 months and the first under Marquez, who was appointed last year in July. India's last win was against Kuwait (1-0) in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying round match in Kuwait City on November 16, 2023. Before Wednesday, India under Marquez lost once and drew thrice.

Rahul Bheke broke the deadlock in the 34th minute with a thunderous header against a cross from Brandon as India drew first blood. Colcao then made it 2-0 as he converted the corner from Mahesh in the 66th minute, which was followed by a 'Siuu' celebration.