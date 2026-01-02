Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Sandhu, ISL stars involve FIFA; send joint plea amid league's uncertainty: ‘Last-ditch effort’

It is 2026, and there has still been no official update regarding the delay of the 2025-26 ISL season. With the 2025-26 season yet to begin, it is certain that the clubs won't be able to play 24 matches to meet the eligibility requirements for the AFC Champions League. Also on Thursday, 13 of the 14 ISL clubs informed the AIFF that they would confirm their participation only if there was no participation fee, and the national body would also take financial responsibility for the organisational and operational costs of the 2025-26 season.

The clubs have also requested that AIFF urge AFC to grant them a one-time clearance for not meeting the 24-game eligibility rule. Now, in a joint statement, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke and other ISL stars sent a plea to FIFA to step in and resolve the ongoing situation in Indian football.

Also Read: Liverpool legend shocked by Indian football’s ‘current situation’ amid 2025–26 ISL delay: ‘Difficult to put into words’ In a video posted on social media, Gurpreet said, "It’s January and we should be on your screens as apart of a competitive football game in the Indian Super League."

"Players, staff, , owners and the fans deserve clarity, protection and more importantly, a future," Chhetri added.

The other players said, “But more importantly, we are here to make a plea. Indian football government is no longer able to fulfil its responsibilities. We are now staring at a permanent paralysis. This is the last-ditch effort to save what we can. So we are calling the FIFA to step in and do what it takes to save Indian football. We hope this message gets to the power that are in Zurich. This call is not political, it is not driven by confrontation but by necessity. It might sound like a big word but the truth is that we are facing a humanitarian, sporting and economic crisis. And of course, we need rescuing at the earliest. We just want to play football, please help us do it.”