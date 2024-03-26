 Sunil Chhetri records 150th appearance with crucial goal for India in FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Afghanistan | Football News - Hindustan Times
Sunil Chhetri records 150th appearance with crucial goal for India in FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Afghanistan

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Mar 26, 2024 09:34 PM IST

Sunil Chhetri recorded his 150th appearance by opening the scoring for India in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Afghanistan.

Veteran Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri reached new heights in his illustrious international career when the Bluer Tigers squared off against Afghanistan in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday. The talismanic striker of the Indian team recorded his 150th international appearance for the Asian side at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi International Stadium. Chhetri extended his goal tally to 94 goals in the international arena by drawing first blood for the hosts.

India's Sunil Chhetri controls the ball during a match(AP)
India's Sunil Chhetri controls the ball during a match(AP)

With the goal, Chhetri also extended his unique record of scoring for India in his first, 25th, 50th, 75th, 100th, 125th and 150th games. Chhetri is the third-highest active goalscorer in the international area. The Indian icon is only behind Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (128 goals) and Argentina stalwart Lionel Messi (106 goals) on the elite list of goalscorers. Though Chhetri marked the special occasion with a goal in the 37th minute, his first-half strike failed to inspire India against Afghanistan. Visitors Afghanistan managed to come from behind in Guwahati to beat India 2-1 in the recently concluded 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier.

Sunil Chhetri ends India's goalless run

Igor Stimac's India played out a disappointing draw in the away leg tie at Abha. With Chhetri opening the scoring for India, the hosts ended their goalless run this year. India last netted a goal against Kuwait in November 2023. Before hosting Afghanistan for the World Cup Qualifier, India last played in Guwahati five years ago. India recorded a 1-2 defeat against Oman in the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the time. India's home game against Oman was also a preliminary joint qualifier for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Milestone man Chhetri felicitated at Guwahati

Goal machine Chhetri was felicitated ahead of his landmark 150th match for the Blue Tigers. All India Football Federation (AIFF) felicitated Chhetri as president Kalyan Chaubey, Assam Football Association secretary Sangrang Brahma, AIFF's technical committee chairperson I.M. Vijayan presented souvenirs to the India skipper at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Chhetri made his India debut on June 12 back in 2005. The 39-year-old donned the famous jersey for the first time in a friendly match against Pakistan at Quetta.

Sunil Chhetri records 150th appearance with crucial goal for India in FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Afghanistan
