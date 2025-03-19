Sunil Chhetri scores on his international return as India beat Maldives 3-0 to end 12-match winless streak

The talismanic Sunil Chhetri scored on his international comeback to lead India to a commanding 3-0 victory over Maldives in a football friendly here on Wednesday, helping the home side snap their 12-match winless streak that started in November 2023. Sunil Chhetri scored a goal in his comeback game as India registered a 3-0 win.(X Image/@IndianFootball)

Rahul Bheke gave India the lead in the 35th minute before Liston Colaco made it 2-0 in the 66th minute.

The 40-year-old Chhetri, who returned to the national team after hanging his boots in May last year, made it a memorable day as he scored India's third with a glancing header in the 77th minute for his 95th international goal.

Captain Chhetri, who was denied by the Maldives goalkeeper in the 47th minute, was substituted by Irfan Yadwad in the 82nd minute. He made a comeback to the national team after 286 days to play his 152nd match.

This was India's first win in 16 months and also first under Manolo Marquez who was made the head coach in July last year. India's last win was against Kuwait (1-0) in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying round match in Kuwait City on November 16, 2023.

Before Wednesday, India under Marquez lost once and drew thrice.

The match served as a dress rehearsal for the all-important AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh at the same venue on March 25.

Chhetri came out of his international retirement earlier this month to help the team successfully navigate the qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup, starting with the March 25 clash.

Maldives are ranked 162 in the world, 36 places below India (126).

This is also Shillong's first international match.

Interestingly, all of India's goals came off headers. Bheke and Colaco scored off corner kicks. Chhetri connected a fine cross from Colaco.

The crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was nearly on its feet in the very first minute when Chhetri created a move that could have fetched a goal.

Chhetri's cross from the left at the goalmouth was a gem and a defensive error made things easier for India as the ball dropped free near the six-yard box. Naorem Mahesh Singh, however, failed to grab the opportunity.

The Indian captain was at it again in the 14th minute. His delicate header off a free kick from the left travelled across the Maldives goalmouth most invitingly, but none in the Indian forward line could make the crucial connection.

India’s domination was clear with Colaco, Mahesh and Brandon Fernandes in the thick of things. The Blue Tigers tightened the noose in and around the Maldives defence. Yet, the breakthrough remained elusive till late in the first half.

The Maldives defenders were also to be credited as they made quick clearances even though some were hasty and desperate.

In the 25th minute, a Colaco pile driver was spot on target but Maldives goalkeeper Hussain Shareef displayed remarkable agility to thwart the attempt.

Shareef, however, was left clueless in the 35th minute when Brandon’s corner from the left was met with a powerful header by Bheke.

Thereafter, Maldives slowly faded away from the game as India took over in the second half. After a series of missed chances, Colaco picked up his first international goal in the 66th minute when he headed in a Mahesh corner.

Chhetri finally put the game to bed in the 77th minute with another header that angularly entered the net.