Sylvinho accepts Albania will need 'something special' against England in World Cup qualifier

The teams begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign at Wembley on Friday in what is also Tuchel's first match in charge of England since succeeding Gareth Southgate as manager.

Sylvinho said the German boss, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, had a lot of quality players to call on in his first England squad.

"Thomas Tuchel is a good coach. He's young, he's a winner, and has a lot of energy," former Arsenal full-back Sylvinho told a pre-match press conference on Thursday.

"It doesn't matter if he plays a back three or four, we expect something but I am not going to talk too much.

"It is the players who move on the pitch and we don't care about the system, we care about the players; they have great players who can play one against one, who are strong and physical, technical and high quality."

The 50-year-old Brazilian added: "They have a great side. We will have to try and do something special in the defensive and offensive part and try to put them in trouble."

The 18-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly received a maiden senior call-up from Tuchel after a breakthrough season at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, with Sylvinho excited by the teenager's progress.

"He's a good player, I love it when young players come through the national team and start playing in a team like Arsenal," said the Albania boss. "He's a good one, a great player and has a great future."

Albania are at home to Andorra on matchday two on Monday as they bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in their history.

"I believe that dreams are not impossible," said Atalanta defender Berat Djimsiti regarding the prospect of World Cup qualification.

"I am not a player who hides, I lead by example and I do believe that our dreams will become true."

