‘This is an obsession for me…’: Mbappe makes huge ‘Golden Ball’ remark after levelling Messi's FIFA World Cup record

Kylian Mbappe is leading the charts for the top goal-scorer in the FIFA World Cup 2022. The French footballer has scored a total of five goals and is closely followed by Argentina's Lionel Messi (3 goals) and compatriot Olivier Giroud(3 goals). Mbappe is thus the top prospect for getting the Golden Boot which is awarded to the highest goal-scorer in a World Cup. He also has a few assists to his name which makes him a good candidate for the Golden Ball award that is presented to the best all-round player at a World Cup.

Mbappe scored two goals in France's 3-1 triumph over Poland in the round of 16 on Sunday. After the match ended, he said “Of course, this World Cup is an obsession for me, it's the competition of my dreams. I have built my season around this competition and around being ready both physically and mentally for it."

“I wanted to come here ready and so far things are going well, but we are still a long way from the objective we set and that I set,” he added as quoted by Sportskeeda.

The French forward further talked about the upcoming quarterfinal clash with England.

“The only objective for me is to win the World Cup which means now to win the quarter-final," said Mbappe.

“That is what I am dreaming of. I didn't come here to win the Golden Ball. That is not why I am here. I am here to win and help the French national team,” he added.

The 23-year-old Mbappe has scored a total of nine goals in just two World Cups( 2018 and 2022) that he has been a part of and is the highest goal-scorer at his age.

Meanwhile, France will face off against England in the quarterfinal on Sunday, December 11.

