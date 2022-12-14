‘This is the end for the generation…’: Croatia coach on Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic after semi-final loss at World Cup

Argentina stormed into the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after winning 3-0 over Croatia in the semi-final on Wednesday. The all-important match saw the heroics of Argentine captain Lionel Messi who scored the first goal via penalty and gave the South American team 1-0 lead over the 2018 World Cup runners-up. As Julian Alvarez scored in the 39th and 69th minute of the match to make the lead 3-0, it was Messi who played pivotal role with his impeccable assists.

As Argentina made its way to sixth World Cup final in the history of the event, it was heart-break for the Croatian players. The Argentina team proved to be too hot to handle for the European nation. Speculations are high that Croatian stars Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic won't get the chance to play at the tournament again and it was their swan song at the biggest extravaganza in football.

“Well, perhaps this is the end for the generation at the World Cup. A couple of them are at an age where it will be hard to play at the World Cup in 2026. We will wait and see,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić said.

“I think a lot of players will finish off at Euro 2024," he added.

Luka Modrić is currently 37-year-old and is regarded as one of the best midfielders to ever play the game. 33-year-old striker Ivan Perišić is also a hero in his home country.Both players led the tiny Croatian nation to its second consecutive semi-final at the World Cup this year.

Meanwhile, Argentina await their co-finalist as France and Morocco lock horns with each other in the other semi-final on Thursday, December 15. The final will be played on Sunday, December 18.

