Transfer news roundup: Raphael Varane set for shock Real Madrid return, Chelsea vs Jose Mourinho for Bosnian wonderkid

With the winter transfer window set to begin soon, European clubs have already made plans to make squad reinforcements as the second-half of the season approaches. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is currently facing plenty of criticism, further triggered by their Champions League exit. He could be facing the boot soon. Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is reportedly set for a shock Real Madrid return.(AFP)

Despite the increased pressure, Ten Hag also has plenty of work to do. He will need to make a decision on midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, and will reportedly not be looking to keep the summer loan signing beyond the end of this campaign. Defender Raphael Varane is also reportedly set for a return to Real Madrid.

United are also reportedly taking a stricter squad policy and will look to offload flop signing Antony. The Brazilian winger has disappointed since his arrival, and could be replaced by Real Sociedad attacker Takefusa Kubo, who is under United's radar. Casemiro could also be leaving soon, and has received an offer from Saudi Arabia reportedly.

Meanwhile, Bosnian wonderkid Amar Dedic has caught the attention of European heavyweights. Chelsea will need to beat off competition from AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho for the 21-year-old star, who has also caught the attention of Newcastle United.

Kalvin Phillips, who has been getting much playing time with Manchester City, will reportedly make a decision on his future, and is being sought after by Newcastle and Juventus. Chelsea's rush to sign youngsters has still been ongoing and they have signed teenage Senegal midfielder Pape Daouda Diong from June, when he turns 18. He was present during Chelsea's quarter-final win vs Newcastle at the Carabao Cup.

Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malan is seeking a move to the Premier League, and could be used in a possible swap deal with Manchester United's Jadon Sancho, according to reports. Tottenham's search for a central defender has now come to Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo, and he is now one of their primary January targets.