UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming Italy vs Spain: When and where to watch

The first semi-final of the Euro 2020 will be played between traditional rivals Spain and Italy at the Wembley Stadium in London. The two teams have a long standing rivalry, having faced each other 9 times in major tournaments. This will be the 7th meeting between the two teams in European Championships.

Italy eliminated Spain in the round of 16 stage of Euro 2016, which was sweet revenge for a 4-0 drubbing in the final of Euro 2012 by La Roja. Italy are the only remaining team in the competition with a hundred percent record, having won all their matches so far.

Here’s all you need to know about Italy vs Spain UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between Italy vs Spain taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between Italy vs Spain will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between Italy vs Spain begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between Italy vs Spain begins at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (July 07).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between Italy vs Spain?

The UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between Italy vs Spain will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between Italy vs Spain online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between Italy vs Spain will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Ukraine vs England match on

https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020