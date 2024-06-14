UEFA Euro 2024: Patrice Evra points out France's main weakness, recalls memories of Swiss nightmare

UEFA Euro 2024 begins on June 15, with Germany taking on Group A opponents Scotland in Munich in the opener. Hosts Germany are one of the favourites for this edition, but the main focus will be on France, who finished as runners-up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe (C) and teammates attend a training session ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024.(AFP)

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Patrice Evra, who is an expert panelist on Sony Sports Network's studio show Football Extraa for UEFA Euro 2024, analysed France's main weakness and blamed it on over-confidence.

During Euro 2020, France were once again the favourites and the reigning world champions back then, having won the World Cup in 2018. Even Karim Benzema was back in the national team setup and it looked like they would clinch the title.

But it wasn't meant to be, as they crashed to a shock defeat against Switzerland in the Round of 16. Benzema scored a brace (57', 59') and Paul Pogba added another in the 75th-minute to give France a 3-1 lead. Haris Seferovic had scored in the 15th-minute for Switzerland.

It looked like France would reach the next round, but their overconfidence cost them. Seferovic scored again in the 81st-minute to make it 2-3, then Mario Gavranovic made it 3-3 in the 90th-minute. The match ended as a draw and penalties followed, where the Swiss came out on top with a 4-5 win.

"Of course, I think it is a tough group. Like I said, the biggest challenge for France is France itself. If France are too confident, you know we can have trouble because it doesn't matter when you have a good squad, you are going to win the tournament. They will face some opponent, who is going to give everything, they are going to be very compact, so it is going to be very tough. Everyone wants to beat France, but I am confident," Evra said.

"I just don't want something to happen like last time at the Euros, where we were winning against Switzerland, 2-0. Each goal we were dancing and celebrating too much. We draw and then lose at the penalties. So that is why for me the biggest challenge for France is France itself. If they respect all their opponents, I don't think any team can beat France," the France and Manchester United legend further added.

France open their campaign on June 18 against group opponents Australia. All eyes will once again be on Kylian Mbappe, who recently completed a sensational move to Real Madrid after a long transfer saga. The Frenchman was the top-scorer in the World Cup in Qatar and will look to build on that in Germany.

