Union Berlin rescues a draw at Augsburg after fan protest interrupts Bundesliga game

AUGSBURG, Germany — Marin Ljubicic scored a stoppage-time goal to salvage a 1-1 draw for 10-man Union against Augsburg on Thursday in a Bundesliga game that was disrupted in the first half by fans throwing toy balls onto the field.

Alexis Claude-Maurice's audacious long-range strike just before halftime had Augsburg on course for the win, and he hit the post on another attempt in the second half.

Union's comeback hopes seemed over when defender Derrick Köhn was sent off in the 89th for catching Samuel Essende on the shoulder with his boot while challenging for a high ball.

That didn't stop from Ljubicic from flicking the ball into the net with the outside of his foot in stoppage time as Augsburg failed to clear.

Toy balls and other objects flew onto the field as fans protesting the Bundesliga's scheduling forced a five-minute interruption in the first half.

The objects were thrown from the stands when the ball went out behind Augsburg's goal in the 32nd minute. Players, substitutes and staff all joined in to the clear the field before play could resume in the 37th.

Fans displayed two banners protesting the decision for a rare Thursday game, and called for more games to be played in a traditional Saturday afternoon slot.

With 18 teams and a 34-game season, midweek games are rarer in the Bundesliga than other major European leagues.

Playing on Thursday was the result of the league's TV broadcast contract, which began this season, requiring five different kickoff times for each round of games, German agency dpa reported. This midweek round of games also had early and late games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.