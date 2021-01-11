Villa-Tottenham game off; Spurs to play Fulham instead
Tottenham’s Premier League game against Aston Villa on Wednesday has been postponed, with Jose Mourinho’s team instead facing Fulham on the same day.
The Tottenham-Fulham game, originally scheduled for Dec. 30, was postponed following an outbreak of the virus in the Fulham squad.
Because Fulham is now playing against Tottenham in midweek, its match against Chelsea scheduled for Friday has now been pushed back to Saturday.
The 24-year-old Dembele has scored 45 goals in 105 games for French leader Lyon, but has lost his place in the side to Tino Kadewere this season.
Mancini headed in the equalizer four minutes from time after goals from Milan Škriniar and Achraf Hakimi appeared to have handed Inter the win. Lorenzo Pellegrini had scored the opener for Roma.
