Watch: Edinson Cavani furiously smashes VAR display screen after Uruguay's shocking exit from FIFA World Cup 2022

Uruguay suffered a shocking exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022 despite a 2-0 win over Ghana in their last match of Group H on Friday. With four points, Uruguay finished at the third position in their group. South Korea had also got four points but they qualified for the last 16 on the back of scoring two more goals than Uruguay in the group stages, with the goal difference being equal.

The heart-breaking loss didn't go down well with the Uruguayan players who were miffed after being denied a penalty in the 57th minute on an alleged foul on striker Darwin Nunez by Ghana's defender Daniel Amartey inside the box. After the match end, they even engaged in verbal altercation with the German referee Daniel Siebert who didn't overturn his decision of not allowing the penalty even after being asked to review it using Video Assistant Referees(VAR).

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani went a step further in his frustration and kicked down the VAR display screen installed near one of the exit tunnels. The controversial video of him bringing down the VAR screen, got viral on social media.

Meanwhile, for getting involved in the scuffle with the match referee, Uruguay's Edinson Cavani and Jose Maria Gimenez were shown yellow cards. Uruguayan Star player Luis Suarez was seen in tears after the disappointing exit from the World Cup as it could be his last appearance in the marquee tournament.

In another match on the same day, South Korea sprung a surprise as they upset Portugal 2-1. However both teams entered the round of 16. In the knockout stage, Portugal will face Switzerland while South Korea will lock horns with Brazil.

