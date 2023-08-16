Watch: Lionel Messi scores outrageous 30-yard stunner, sends Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final

Tickets for Lionel Messi’s Leagues Cup semi-final match against Philadelphia Union were sold out in less than 10 minutes, and Inter Miami’s new recruit did not disappoint the spectators present at the Subaru Park in Pennsylvania. Messi netted a long-range stunner in the 20th minute of the game to earn a 2-0 lead for his side against Philadelphia Union. Inter Miami claimed a convincing 4-1 victory to reach their first major final in the history of the club. Lionel Messi scored a goal from 30 yards during Inter Miami's match against Philadelphia Union(Twitter)

Josef Martinez, Jordi Alba and David Ruiz scored the other three goals for Inter Miami. Messi has so far scored nine goals since joining the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit earlier this summer. All nine of Messi's goals have come in the Leagues Cup, a competition in which 47 sides from the MLS and Liga MX participate.

Watch Messi's goal here:

After the semi-final game, Messi was seen exchanging jerseys with his fellow Argentinian and Philadelphia Union forward Julian Carranza. The Argentine superstar penned a heartfelt message on Instagram after helping Inter Miami in reaching the final stage of the Leagues Cup. “We worked our way to the finals and we made it! We're still on the last step at Leagues Cup,” the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote.

Lionel Messi’s signing for Inter Miami has so far proved to be simply remarkable. The Miami-based team have been unbeaten since Messi made his debut for the Herons against Cruz Azul last month. Philadelphia Union coach Jim Curtain seemed to be quite impressed with Inter Miami’s magnificent winning streak. “They’re [Inter Miami] only going to get better. That Miami team is gonna go. Their ownership is going to spend like crazy. They’re going to make them the best team in the league. They might already be the best team in the league. That’s coming and I don’t think anything’s stopping them,” Curtain was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

Inter Miami’s Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez scored the opening goal of the night in just the third minute. Lionel Messi doubled the lead for Inter Miami only 17 minutes later. The World Cup-winning Argentine skipper pulled off an incredible strike from beyond the penalty area to bag his solitary goal of the night.

Jordi Alba scored his maiden Inter Miami goal late in the first half to earn a 3-0 lead for his side. Philadelphia Union pulled one back through Alejandro Bedoya but it hardly changed the outcome of the fixture. David Ruis scored an insurance goal for Inter Miami in the 84th minute of the semi-final tie. Inter Miami will next feature in the Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC who defeated Mexican side Monterrey 2-0.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON