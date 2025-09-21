Why PSG star Ousmane Dembele might not attend 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony?

One of the favourites to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or award, Ousmane Dembele, is expected to skip the ceremony in Paris. PSG's Ligue 1 fixture against Marseille has been postponed to Monday evening. Meanwhile, the Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday. Paris Saint Germain's Ousmane Dembele reacts during a match.(REUTERS)

The match was postponed due to extreme weather conditions in the South of France. Meanwhile, PSG face Marseille at 11:30 PM IST, on Monday.

However, the Frenchman could still attend the ceremony as he was recovering from a hamstring injury. He suffered the injury on international duty last month. Even PSG players Desire Doue and Joao Neves could attend the ceremony, as they are also injured.

Here is the complete list of the Men's Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees:

Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Ousmane Dembélé (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City)

Désiré Doué (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands, Inter)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Borussia Dortmund)

Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Sporting CP/Arsenal)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

Harry Kane (England, Bayern)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Napoli/Paris Saint-Germain)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona)

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina, Liverpool)

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter)

Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid)

Scott McTominay (Scotland, Napoli)

Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

João Neves (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Michael Olise (France, Bayern)

Cole Palmer (England, Chelsea)

Pedri (Spain, Barcelona)

Raphinha (Brazil, Barcelona)

Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)

Fabián Ruiz (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Florian Wirtz (Germany, Leverkusen/Liverpool)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Achraf Hakimi, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, and Fabian Ruiz could miss the ceremony, as they are expected to be in action against Marseille. Also, PSG head coach Luis Enrique is among the five nominees for the coach of the year award.