Why was Jude Bellingham on the bench for Real Madrid vs Kairat game in Champions League?

Real Madrid's key midfielder Jude Bellingham was not in the starting eleven for his team's Champions League game against Kazakhstan's Kairat Almaty. According to Bola VIP, the decision not to start Bellingham is purely a tactical one by manager Xabi Alonso.

The 22-year-old midfielder was part of the starting line-up on Saturday for the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid, which his team lost. In that game, Bellingham was subbed off after 70 minutes, to be replaced by Rodrygo.

Bola VIP reports that this was the first start for the English player since coming back from a shoulder surgery in July. Apart from Bellingham, Federico Valverde was also on the bench, while Trent-Alexander Arnold and Dani Carvajal were missing from the line-up altogether.

Jude Bellingham’s absence from starting eleven

As per Berawang News, Real Madrid are currently atop their group, Group D, in the Champions Trophy standings. They have won both of their first two games and are looking to continue the streak against Kairat.

The website suggests that the team management wants to manage the workload of Bellingham judiciously with more challenging matches ahead. Playing against a relatively weaker opposition allows the manager to test the depth of the squad and try out other players.

Eduardo Camavinga comes into the line-up and could make a big impact on the game. His defensive prowess may be crucial in negating the counter-attacking attempts of Kairat.

Bellingham’s record for Real Madrid

Bellingham has appeared in three matches for Real Madrid this season, all in La Liga. Overall, he has appeared in 102 matches for Los Blancos and scored 38 goals and provided 28 assists, as per fbref.com.

FAQs

Who is Real Madrid playing today and where?

Real Madrid is playing against the Kazakh side Kairat in the Champions League 2025.

Did Jude Bellingham feature in the game?

Jude Bellingham was brought into the game as a substitute five minutes into the contest.

Where is Real Madrid in the Champions League standings?

Los Blancos are currently at the top of Group D in the standings.